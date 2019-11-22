LAAutoShow: REVEALED! FIRST Pics Of The Tesla Cybertruck — It's A TOTAL Game Changer...

This is the moment we've been waiting for, Spies! The all-new Tesla Cybertruck is officially here.



Well, sort of. Although Elon Musk's presentation was relatively brief, there was no mention of when it would actually be available. What you did get, however, is a bunch of slideware, stats and even "demos."



2019 LA Auto Show



We'll stick to the important bits.



First off, its styling is unlike ever seen in the pick-up truck market. Frankly, it's unlike any other auto I've seen aside from maybe a Vector. It's a pick-up wedge, essentially.



Next, there will be three flavors on offer: Single motor AWD, dual motor AWD and tri motor AWD. They will get 250, 300 and 500 miles, respectively on a full charge. Zero to 60 for each will be 6.5s, 4.5s and 2.9s, respectively. And, the big question mark is pricing. The base price is $39,900*, $49,900* and $69,900*, respectively. All of these numbers are BEFORE incentives.



*Pricing does NOT include title, taxes or fees.



Other cool things we saw tonight dealt with performance. The Cybertruck and F-150 had a tug of war where the Tesla literally pulled the F-150 away like it was nothing. Then, Musk showed a video of the Cybertruck doing a drag race with a Porsche 911 (997) — we have no idea if it was an AWD or RWD model. The Cybertruck edged ahead.



And then there's the features.



It boasts more durable metal that can withstand harder impacts. To show this off, they compared the damage sustained from the door of an F-150 to the Cybertruck. The F-150 was dented where as the Cybertruck's door was left virtually undamaged — we couldn't tell if there were scratches or minor impressions, but it did look completely in tact on film.



Additionally, it has what Musk is calling "Armor glass." After demonstrating normal glass that shattered when a steel/silver ball was dropped on it, one of Musk's team members proceeded to drop a ball from varying heights to what was claimed to be the "armored glass." It didn't break. It is worth noting that the on-site display vehicle's glass did break when they threw the ball into the display vehicle's windows. The glass didn't completely fail and shatter, but it was definitely impacted and spidering to say the least.



Orders are being taken right now at tesla.com/cybertruck for ONLY $100.



Let us know what you think, Spies!





