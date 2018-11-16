LAAutoShow: TEASED! Can A Toyota Corolla Hybrid OUTSELL The Current-gen Toyota Prius?

Tonight marked the debut of the 2020 Toyota Corolla. One of the world's best selling automobiles, the Corolla nameplate is storied.



As an entry-level vehicle, it's been dominating the sales charts for decades.



And Toyota decided to make things a bit more interesting. That's because the 2020 Corolla will also boast a hybrid variant. Considering the way the current-gen Toyota Prius looks, we actually welcome this change. Simply put, the designers at Toyota got a little carried away with the latest Prius.



It's a disaster, inside and out.



This leads me to believe that properly done hybrid of the Corolla actually could be a smash hit if Toyota doesn't flub it up. The Corolla has always been a handsome looking product and not like an experiment gone wrong. In addition, the Corolla's packaging has always made it a selection among a broad set of buyers.



Having said that, what say YOU, Spies? If Toyota delivers a grade "A" Corolla Hybrid, can it OUTSELL the current-gen Prius?





Toyota's press release follows:



Corolla Goes Hybrid

November 15, 2018 PLANO, Texas (Nov. 15, 2018) – For the first time in the United States, the Corolla will be offered in hybrid form to add even more impressive fuel efficiency to its list of accolades. For more details on the 2020 Corolla Hybrid, be sure to grab a seat for our press conference on November 28 at 11:05 a.m. PST at the LA Auto Show’s AutoMobility LA here: https://livestream.com/Toyota/LA2018



