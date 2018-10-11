#LAAutoShow: TEASED! The Next-gen, 2019 Mazda 3 SEDAN And HATCH Are On Their Way — What Do They NEED To SUCCEED?

Agent00R submitted on 11/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:39:07 PM

1 user comments | Views : 418 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At the end of the month, the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) kicks off.

While we're expecting some major debuts to appear, it tends to be a bit on the quieter side over the past couple of years.

This year though, it seems Mazda is looking to change that.

That's because Mazda will be making a big-time debut. It's bringing its popular entry-level sedan and hatchback, the Mazda 3, to LA where it will meet the world. As of today the vehicles haven't seen the light of day just yet; however, the automaker distributed a teaser image of both vehicles.

Not much is known about the next-generation improvements to the 3, but we suspect it's pretty obvious that updated or all-new powertrains will be in order to provide greater fuel efficiency as well as a bump in power. What will be interesting to see is how Mazda updates the 3's interior, which is considered best-in-breed by some in the auto biz.

Having said that, we want to know: What does the all-new Mazda 3 NEED to SUCCEED against vehicles like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic? What say you, Spies?






#LAAutoShow: TEASED! The Next-gen, 2019 Mazda 3 SEDAN And HATCH Are On Their Way — What Do They NEED To SUCCEED?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The rear pillar to the hatchback is far too thick. There is no way that can come out looking good. Mazda is better than its sales would suggest, but this most decidedly won't be the model that rectifies that.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/10/2018 4:16:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]