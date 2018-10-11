At the end of the month, the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) kicks off. While we're expecting some major debuts to appear, it tends to be a bit on the quieter side over the past couple of years.



This year though, it seems Mazda is looking to change that.



That's because Mazda will be making a big-time debut. It's bringing its popular entry-level sedan and hatchback, the Mazda 3, to LA where it will meet the world. As of today the vehicles haven't seen the light of day just yet; however, the automaker distributed a teaser image of both vehicles.



Not much is known about the next-generation improvements to the 3, but we suspect it's pretty obvious that updated or all-new powertrains will be in order to provide greater fuel efficiency as well as a bump in power. What will be interesting to see is how Mazda updates the 3's interior, which is considered best-in-breed by some in the auto biz.



Having said that, we want to know: What does the all-new Mazda 3 NEED to SUCCEED against vehicles like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic? What say you, Spies?











