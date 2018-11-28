#LAAutoShow: The Agents Get Up CLOSE And PERSONAL With The 2020 Porsche 911, Get An EYEFUL Right Here

It feels like it's taken eons to get here, but we've made it.

That's right, Spies. Porsche has debuted its all-new, 2020 911.

While we've watched it undergoing developmental testing for quite some time, the production car is finally being shown off in the city of angels. And though Porsche provided us with a couple dozen shots, the reality is they don't do the trick.

**READ Porsche's press release about the all-new 911 HERE!

There's a couple reasons for this. But rather than go on a rant, just take a look at the quality of our snaps. You get up close and personal with the all-new 911. It's almost as good as being there.

Although many enthusiasts chalk up the 911s as "Always looking the same," you can spot a multitude of differences in these detailed pics. From the Tesla-inspired, flush door handles to the integrated rear decklid that blends into the rear glass, there's a lot to see here, Spies.

That said, let us know what you think!


