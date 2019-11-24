LAAutoShow: The Porsche Taycan 4S Is HERE! Can YOU Spot The Difference From The Turbo And Turbo S?

Making its global debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show was the all-new Porsche Taycan 4S. And, if you've already lost track, let me straighten that up for you.



So far there are three variants of the Taycan. There's the flagship Taycan Turbo S, the Taycan Turbo and now the Taycan 4S.



2019 LA Auto Show



What does that translate to?



Essentially, you get a Taycan with two power levels on offer. One has a smaller battery pack and the other shares the same pack found in the Turbo and Turbo S, however, power is limited. But, don't fret. Zero to 60 happens in a rather spritely 3.8 seconds. And there's some more good news: The Taycan 4S' base price starts at a more reasonable $103,800*. This is a significant difference from the Turbo trim levels that begin at around $150,000*.



*Prices do not include title, taxes, incentives or fees.



There's just one missing piece to the puzzle. Porsche did not announce what sort of range it will deliver. Not even by the WLTP standard. For an electric vehicle this is simply not a good look.



That said, can YOU spot the changes between the Taycan 4S and its Turbo siblings?







An excerpt from Porsche's press release follows:



Porsche Taycan 4S: third version of the electric sports car

Following the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is the new starting point of the electric line-up. A single-layer Performance Battery with a capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard, while the two-layer Performance Battery Plus (93.4 kWh), from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo, is available as an option.



Power output and range therefore vary correspondingly. The standard Taycan 4S generates up to 390 kW (522 hp) with overboost power; and when equipped with the Performance Battery Plus, it can deliver up to 420 kW (562 hp). Both variants of the Taycan 4S accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Top track speed is also 155 mph in both cases with EPA range estimates to be announced in the future for both Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus configurations. Maximum charging power (peak) is 225 kW (Performance Battery) and 270 kW (Performance Battery Plus).



Breathtaking acceleration, sports cars traction and outstanding continuously available power – the Taycan’s strengths also apply to the 4S. The permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimeters, 80 mm shorter than that in the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. With motors on the front and rear axles to facilitate all-wheel drive, as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture of the 4S comprises the same main technical highlights as its siblings. This also applies to the car’s intelligent charging management and impressive aerodynamics: with a Cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics make a significant contribution to low energy consumption and boost range.



With its clean, authentic design, the Taycan signals the beginning of a new era. At the same time, it retains the unmistakable Porsche design DNA. From the front, it looks particularly low and wide with highly contoured wings. The silhouette is shaped by the sporty roof line sloping downward to the rear. The highly sculpted side sections are also characteristic. The sleek cabin, the drawn-in rear D-pillar and the pronounced shoulders of the wings result in a sharply emphasized rear that is typical of the brand. There are also innovative elements such as the glass-effect Porsche logo, which is integrated in the continuous light bar at the rear.



The cockpit also signals the start of a new era with its clear structure and completely new architecture. The free-standing, curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. A central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display are combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look.



Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. The Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control as standard. It is also equipped as standard with red-painted six-piston aluminum monobloc fixed-caliper brakes at the front and four-piston aluminum calipers at the rear. The internally vented cast iron brake discs have a diameter of 360 mm at the front and 358 mm at the rear.







