#LAAutoShow: WATCH The Reveal Of The All-new, Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E LIVE!

Ford is opening the gates tonight.

And, we're going to see the Mustang nameplate become a sub-brand.

This will lead Ford into an all-new era of electrification.

2019 LA Auto Show

After Thursday night's leaks, we've been eagerly anticipating tonight's reveal. That's because it's clear that the Blue Oval has developed a vehicle that may very well be the first real competitor for Tesla — based on range, performance and price.

Having said that, you can catch the livestream below.

In addition, we'll be posting updates as soon as the 9:30 p.m. ET embargo breaks. Agent 001 is on the scene and we'll be providing you with the BEST real-life pictures of the Mustang Mach-E as soon as possible.




2019 LA Auto Show











SanJoseDriver

The knob on the touchscreen is interesting, but overall the UI is not very impressive. Also, a start/stop button on an EV? Why? So far nothing on autopilot-ish functionality.

Great job on including OTA updates.

MDarringer

Suddenly it's 1964.5! I'm very pleased.

