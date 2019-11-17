LAAutoShow: WATCH The Reveal Of The All-new, Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E LIVE!

Ford is opening the gates tonight. And, we're going to see the Mustang nameplate become a sub-brand.



This will lead Ford into an all-new era of electrification.



2019 LA Auto Show



After Thursday night's leaks, we've been eagerly anticipating tonight's reveal. That's because it's clear that the Blue Oval has developed a vehicle that may very well be the first real competitor for Tesla — based on range, performance and price.



Having said that, you can catch the livestream below.



In addition, we'll be posting updates as soon as the 9:30 p.m. ET embargo breaks. Agent 001 is on the scene and we'll be providing you with the BEST real-life pictures of the Mustang Mach-E as soon as possible.









