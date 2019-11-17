LAAutoShow: WATCH The Reveal Of The All-new, Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E LIVE!

Agent00R submitted on 11/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:16 PM
Ford is opening the gates tonight.
And, we're going to see the Mustang nameplate become a sub-brand. This will lead Ford into an all-new era of electrification. 2019 LA Auto ShowAfter Thursday night's leaks, we've been eagerly anticipating tonight's reveal. That's because it's clear that the Blue Oval has developed a vehicle that may very well be the first real competitor for Tesla — based on range, performance and price.Having said that, you can catch the livestream below. In addition, we'll be posting updates as soon as the 9:30 p.m. ET embargo breaks. Agent 001 is on the scene and we'll be providing you with the BEST real-life pictures of the Mustang Mach-E as soon as possible.2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
The knob on the touchscreen is interesting, but overall the UI is not very impressive. Also, a start/stop button on an EV? Why? So far nothing on autopilot-ish functionality.Great job on including OTA updates.
— SanJoseDriver (View Profile)
Suddenly it's 1964.5! I'm very pleased.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
