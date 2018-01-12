LAAutoShow: WHY Do ALL Of The Automaker's Infotainment Interfaces Completely SUCK When Compared To Tesla's?

Over the past couple of years I've been behind the wheel of quite a few electric vehicles. At first, I was skeptical. In fact, I couldn't figure out why one would possibly want to even own a plug in. Unless it was a toaster or electric tea kettle, why bother?



So I thought.



Los Angeles Auto Show



Only recently have I really gotten into EVs. As I commute to/from Manhattan daily, I burn quite a bit of fuel. But that wasn't an issue when I had an EV in my possession. Even better, the vehicles were silent and peaceful during the rush hour grind. It actually was quite zen-like.



Having said that, we're starting to get better acquainted with this market and at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show we even stopped by the Tesla stand. That's right. Elon Musk's TSLA made a second consecutive appearance at the LA show.



After spending some time walking through the vehicle's infotainment system, one thing becomes readily apparent. Tesla's user experience blows away...everyone. It's not even close.



And that's the funny thing. It's not like Tesla came out of right field with this software.



So, we've got to ask: WHY do ALL of the automaker's infotainment interfaces completely SUCK when compared to Tesla's?





