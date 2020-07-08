LAYING DOWN THE CHALLENGE. TELL Us WHICH Car, SUV or Truck Has WORSE Tail Lights Than These On The Bentley Bentayga?

Many things that happen in the car business are pretty predictable.



But some things mystify us BEYOND belief.



Let's use the example of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



One would THINK that when you design two of the MOST expensive SUV's EVER, making them desirable to look at might be high on the list.



But not with these two. There is no other way to say it but they are two of the UGLIEST exterior designs in all my years following this business. The Bentley more so than the Rolls, but the Cullinan is NOT far behind.



Both of them hideous. First time I saw both I thought it was a joke.



We can debate the total looks for hours but for now how about we call out just ONE item?



The taillights on the Bentley facelift that was spied.



We dare you to produce an example of a product that has WORSE looking ones than these.



Spies, discuss...







