LEAKED: 2018 Wrangler Option List Hits The Web - What Is The Biggest Shocker For You?

Agent009 submitted on 8/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:51:48 AM

0 user comments | Views : 686 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: truckyeah.jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The often-fruitful JL Wrangler Forums has gotten its hands on what sure look like screenshots of a Jeep dealership’s internal computer system.

If they’re real, the images reveal a whole lot about what options and configurations the new-body-style 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be getting.

Jeep Wrangler updates are a big deal because the car is an enthusiast favorite. Actually it’s almost everyone’s favorite, if you believe Jeep-parent company Fiat Chrysler’s sales reports. The Wrangler has been with us in its current iteration since 2012, in its current bodystyle since 2007, yet the company is still selling a whopping 18,000 machines a month.







Read Article


LEAKED: 2018 Wrangler Option List Hits The Web - What Is The Biggest Shocker For You?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]