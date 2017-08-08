LEAKED: 2018 Wrangler Option List Hits The Web - What Is The Biggest Shocker For You?

The often-fruitful JL Wrangler Forums has gotten its hands on what sure look like screenshots of a Jeep dealership’s internal computer system. If they’re real, the images reveal a whole lot about what options and configurations the new-body-style 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be getting.

Jeep Wrangler updates are a big deal because the car is an enthusiast favorite. Actually it’s almost everyone’s favorite, if you believe Jeep-parent company Fiat Chrysler’s sales reports. The Wrangler has been with us in its current iteration since 2012, in its current bodystyle since 2007, yet the company is still selling a whopping 18,000 machines a month.











