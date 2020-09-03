LEAKED! 2021 Ford Bronco Sport ESCAPES Cover For The FIRST Time!

And just like that, the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has been revealed to the world.

Thanks for playing!

With questions looming over whether or not the 2020 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) will happen this year due to fears of coronavirus, it's not a huge surprise that this vehicle has "leaked" out ahead of its global reveal. Not only did we get a look at a photo or render from the Las Vegas Ford dealer gathering, we've been seeing spy shots for months.

Today is the day though.

Sitting in what appears to be prep facility, we'd guess this is a pre-production unit getting cleaned up and ready to ship for the show. Pure speculation, however. Painted a color between a slate blue and anvil gray, it features a two-tone look thanks to its jet black roof and pillars.

With strong BRONCO lettering across the front grille and hatch, it's clear that Ford is sending a message here. From what we've been told, some of the design characteristics will make their way into the real-deal Bronco but you'll have to stay tuned to see what that looks like.

As of now there's no official word on powerplants or drivetrains. We'll let you know once get the news.

Until then, what do YOU make of the Bronco Sport?


malba2367

Looks much better than most other vehicles in the segment - "luxury" models included.

If they didn't botch up the interior it should be a big hit.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 1:07:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

carloslassiter

It's a 2012 Ford Escape with a new grill. Great.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 3:08:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

deaHelkcunK

That's a bit of a disappointment. Looks like on older Explorer.

deaHelkcunK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 3:21:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

HoustonMidtown

...and now the Bronco has leaked:

https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a31291380/2021-ford-bronco-undisguised-picture/?utm_source=twitter&src=socialflowTW&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=socialflowTWRAT

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 3:35:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

I'm glad that several brands are going more square with products: Defender, Bronco, GLB. However, the execution here looks like very LR Freelander.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 3:40:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

malba2367

A lot of ford designs look very similar to land rovers...the lead designer for Ford, and the former lead designer for Jaguar Land Rover are brothers.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 3:51:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

It will become the "Maverick" of the Ford stable. WE once called them C**c cars, which for quite a while in the 790's sold very well. While the terminology is now considered Sexist - that does not mean they didn't target a young female audiece for the car.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 4:54:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Tiberius1701A

When the previous generation Escape (2013-2019) was introduced many folks didn't care for it's car-like styling...well hope this makes them happy. Personally I like it.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 4:54:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

