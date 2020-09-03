LEAKED! 2021 Ford Bronco Sport ESCAPES Cover For The FIRST Time!

And just like that, the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has been revealed to the world. Thanks for playing!



With questions looming over whether or not the 2020 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) will happen this year due to fears of coronavirus, it's not a huge surprise that this vehicle has "leaked" out ahead of its global reveal. Not only did we get a look at a photo or render from the Las Vegas Ford dealer gathering, we've been seeing spy shots for months.



LEAKED! 2021 Ford Bronco Sport



Today is the day though.



Sitting in what appears to be prep facility, we'd guess this is a pre-production unit getting cleaned up and ready to ship for the show. Pure speculation, however. Painted a color between a slate blue and anvil gray, it features a two-tone look thanks to its jet black roof and pillars.



With strong BRONCO lettering across the front grille and hatch, it's clear that Ford is sending a message here. From what we've been told, some of the design characteristics will make their way into the real-deal Bronco but you'll have to stay tuned to see what that looks like.



As of now there's no official word on powerplants or drivetrains. We'll let you know once get the news.



Until then, what do YOU make of the Bronco Sport?





