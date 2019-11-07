LEAKED, Again!? A NEW Picture Of The Chevrolet Corvette Gets Out BEFORE Its Reveal. Does It Look REAL To You?

Agent00R submitted on 7/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:00 PM

0 user comments | Views : 274 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It was only days ago we showed you what is purported to be a leaked image of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette (C8).

Featuring only the rear clip, it all looked pretty much as expected.

This is one of the most anticipated vehicles to debut probably in the past 24 months. When you're talking about such a massive change to the Corvette, yeah, you better believe it.

It turns out another image is making its way around the internet. And, from what we can tell, it appears to look real.

Comparing it side-by-side with the latest spy shots, everything checks out.

Having said that, we're offering it up for you to judge and weigh in. So, are YOU buying it? Is this image the real deal?








LEAKED, Again!? A NEW Picture Of The Chevrolet Corvette Gets Out BEFORE Its Reveal. Does It Look REAL To You?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]