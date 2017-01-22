LEAKED! All Signs Point To Vin Diesel And Fast & Furious 8 EXPOSING The Dodge Challenger SRT DEMON

When production wrapped on the all-new Fast & Furious movie, it's no surprise that Vin Diesel gave a speech to the team.

While I'd hardly say its a Vince Lombardi-type of moment, it turns out there may have been something lurking in the background.

That would be the all-new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

For those of you who are not aware, that is the new Challenger that will further improve upon the Hellcat variant.

While we have absolutely no idea if that will mean a power bump, what we can see is the following:

- Widebody kit
- Fatter tires
- Rumored weight savings
- Better cooling for the engine in form of a wider hood scope

Although I was skeptical at first, a similar car was spotted in Detroit. Same silver. Same hood scoop. Same widebody kit. What say you, Spies? Is this the real deal?








