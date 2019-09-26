LEAKED! Email From Tesla's Elon Musk Is The Q3 Hope Investors Needed — Are YOU Buying It?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company ‘has a shot’ at delivering 100,000 cars this quarter, which would be a new record, according to a leaked email to employees obtained by Electrek.



Last quarter, Tesla smashed its global delivery record, with over 95,000 electric cars delivered during the quarter.

Over the last few weeks, we have been speculating that Tesla could be aiming to beat the record with 100,000 deliveries this quarter...



...In an email sent to employees and obtained by Electrek today, Elon Musk said that the record is within reach: