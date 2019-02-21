LEAKED! FIRST Pictures Of The All-new Porsche 911 TURBO Make Their Way Onto Instagram — SEE It Now!

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), Porsche revealed its all-new 911.

While I understand that SoCal is a monster market for Porsche, I was a bit surprised.

Why not do the reveal at Geneva or Frankfurt?

Regardless, the all-new 992 is here. And it sure did make some noise. If you're not particularly impressed with the standard 911 though, well, then tonight we've got something special for you.

Although Porsche's corporate teams haven't revealed the all-new Turbo variant, we've got the first two photos of the car — on the factory floor. These leaked images are simply fantastic and show the car quite well. Fresh off the assembly line its protected but the details are clear.

The all-new 911 Turbo will receive squared-off quad exhaust tips integrated into its rear diffuser, a proper whale tail, a single LED wraparound taillight, cross-spoke alloy wheels and revised side skirts for aerodynamic purposes. The cooling vent that's integrated into the rear fenders stay.

Can YOU spot anything else?




User Comments

Runamukk

WOW....that looks amazing!

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 2/23/2019 8:11:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

