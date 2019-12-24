LEAKED?! IF THIS Is The All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class' Interior Are You IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?

So, a funny thing happened to me on the internet the other day. I was looking into the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Dubbed the W223, it's expected to bring forward an all-new era for Mercedes.



As every S-Class has done before.



Although the latest exterior spy shots depict a design that seems to be an evolution, its interior is a completely different story. It's unlike any other three-pointed star to see production.



That's because it makes use of a 12-inch screen for its instrument panel and then there's a HUGE screen that takes up the entire center stack. Hmm, I wonder where the Germans got their inspiration?



I've seen a bunch of interior spy shots that reveal certain components at this point and this image that appears to have been printed in a magazine looks awfully legit. In fact, I don't think it is a render. It looks to be the real deal. It was published earlier in the year but I missed it.



From the screens to the steering wheel to the HVAC vents in the dash, it is looking very in line with Mercedes' latest products. Even the center console's sliding door is exactly the same as the latest GLS-Class.



This may be the real deal.



Having said that I've got to ask: IF THIS is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class' interior, are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?



For the FULL image, click "Read Article," below!







