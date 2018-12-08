LEAKED! The All-new BMW Z4 Sees The Light Of Day BEFORE Its Pebble Beach Debut

Agent00R submitted on 8/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:59 PM

3 user comments | Views : 772 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: g29.bimmerpost.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At last year's Monterey Car Week, debuts were had.

Every year, the luxury automakers try to outdo themselves. This isn't much of a surprise, really.

As traditional auto shows lose value in manufacturer's eyes, other events become more critical. Especially those that cater to consumers with deep pockets.

Monterey Car Week 2018

And like every year, BMW always tries to make a splash. For 2017, BMW rolled out the Z4 Concept. After a bit of deciphering, it became clear that the production version will make its global debut on the green in 2018. But, if you were thinking you'd have to wait to get a taste, fear not, Spies.

The Z4 M40i has leaked.

Looking quite similar to the concept, the production version gets an M40i badge, which we think will result in the B58 motor finding itself home in the engine bay. Depending on how BMW decides to tune this vehicle, we're think it will result in anywhere from 350-380 horsepower and 369-395 lb.-ft. of torque.

I'll hold my thoughts for the full release of pictures but until then, what do YOU think?


Monterey Car Week 2018








Monterey Car Week








































Read Article


LEAKED! The All-new BMW Z4 Sees The Light Of Day BEFORE Its Pebble Beach Debut

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The concept Z convertible was waaay cooler. This looks like a SL550 from the side (blocky) and the Fiat Spyder from the front.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/12/2018 9:02:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This is beyond dumbed down. This is stupided (sic) down.

Once again BMW does a hot concept and then delivers the production version that looks like it was styled by an entirely different arm of the company.

If they had produced the 7 Series concept--and there really wasn't any reason stopping them--it would not have gotten trampled under foot so easily by the S Class. Ditto the dumbed down 8 Series. There is also the MIA Gran Lusso that was gorgeous.

Now this! With its Fiata face and dumpy proportions, this would make a nice $25-35K Barbie-Girl convertible, but it just doesn't have the visual firepower for the price it will be stickered (sic) with.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/12/2018 9:10:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

It looks like a Toyota

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/12/2018 9:20:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]