LEAKED! The All-new Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Gets Revealed By An Internal Gaffe

Now I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but I am definitely having a bit of difficulty trying to keep track of Mercedes-Benz with its A-Class and CLA-Class models. That's because there's so many variants and, in addition, they look damn near the same.



Sure, there's subtle differences but I feel like we're really splitting hairs these days.



Anyhow, while the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 was revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) it turns out that the three-pointed star has a special surprise waiting for us. That, my friends, would be the CLA45 variant.



Although this isn't the BIGGEST surprise, it was leaked this week via Mercedes itself. Apparently, if you spent time on the CLA35 configurator and clicked around enough you could stumble upon this image of the upcoming CLA45 variant.



Rumors suggest it will produce upwards of 390 horsepower in standard form and if you up the ante with the S trim we're talking about 420 horsepower. Pretty insane, right?



As you can see in the full-size image below, it will benefit from a larger wheel and tire package, a big brake kit with red calipers, a quad-tipped exhaust and we're sure some more goodies on the inside.



Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest intel.











