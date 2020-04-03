LEAKED! The FACE Of The All-new BMW M3 And M4 Gets EXPOSED, Again!

One of the latest fascinations of mine has been the next-gen BMW M3 and M4. As an owner, and fan, of the Bavarian's M cars, I was really hoping for a compelling all-new product.



So far, I've been pretty underwhelmed.



That's because the first sneak peeks have shown a rather disconcerting design. Front and back of the car. Who knows what the interiors going to look like, at this rate.



While the latest 3-Series looks quite tidy albeit slab-sided, the all-new M3 and M4 are poised to gain an all-new front grille that's very controversial. Vertical in orientation and featuring horizontal slats, it's an entirely new take for BMW.



Although the image is not the best quality, it seems to line up with all of the other evidence gathered thus far.



