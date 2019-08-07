LEAKED! The Unraveling Begins — The C8 Corvette's Rear End Is EXPOSED Before Its 7/18 Launch

One of most anticipated vehicles of 2019 is the Chevrolet Corvette C8. This vehicle will mark a major paradigm shift for the Corvette, which is expected to go from a front-engine V8 to a mid-engine setup.



It's a huge deal.



And, frankly, it's probably the biggest risk Chevrolet has ever taken. It's a revolution, not an evolution.



The C8 Stingray's debut is slated for July 18; however, as with most debuts in the auto world, someone couldn't keep it to themselves. In one of the first pics we're seeing of the all-new C8 Corvette, the sneaked photo looks as legit as it comes. The ass end lines up with the latest spy shots we've seen and even the spoiler matches.



We'll keep you abreast of the latest breaking news and spy shots, right here on AutoSpies.com!





View this post on Instagram #GM #C8 #MidEngine #Corvette Rear End....Looks Legit....Based on the #Spyshots .... A post shared by PalBay (@palbay) on Jul 7, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT



