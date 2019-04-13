LEAKED! The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Becomes REAL In Form Of The Teramont — FIRST Production Pics HERE

At the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), Volkswagen debuted two particularly tasty treats. One was dubbed the Atlas Cross Sport and looked eerily similar to the Audi Q8.



The other was the Atlas Tanoak pick-up truck.



While it may still take some convincing for the Atlas Tanoak to see production, the Cross Sport is going to see the light of day. We know this because all-new images show the Cross Sport living on in form of the Volkswagen Teramont.



It's slated for a Shanghai Motor Show debut.



Having said that, check out the first pictures of the production vehicle that were leaked online in the past 24 hours.





LEAKED! Volkswagen Teramont




























































