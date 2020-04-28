LEAKED: Volkswagen's CEO Admits Internally What We Already Know, Telsa Is WINNING The EV Wars

Leaked internal documents show that Volkswagen’s CEO believes U. S. carmaker Tesla has a huge advantage both when it comes to the software it uses in its cars — and frequently tweaks via over-the-air updates — and in terms of its self-driving development. While other manufacturers’ self-driving initiatives are powered by simulations and closed testing, Tesla pulls data from actual consumer vehicles out on the road.



The documents came to light courtesy of German magazine Automobilwoche, and were first reported on in English by Electrek. The VW CEO, Herbert Diess, finds Tesla’s progress so vexing he says it gives him “headaches.”



