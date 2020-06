Volkswagen is having a hard time throwing spy photographers off the trail of its upcoming all-electric crossover, the ID. 4. Just two days ago, it was spotted in the wild with camouflage that made it look an awful lot like a Kia, and before that, it was seen dressed up as an Opel. Now, we have a completely unobstructed view of the vehicle thanks to a pair of new leaks, this time from CocheSpias on Instagram and CarNewsChina.com on Facebook.



Read Article