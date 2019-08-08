LISTEN To The Aston Martin DBX's Glorious Roar

Despite reports of stocks and sales forecasts both falling, Aston Martin remains on track to reveal the all-new DBX high-performance SUV. Before that happens, your best chance to check it out is this piece of footage captured at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.



With Aston letting people really close to its precious prototype, it's pretty clear that a full reveal is only a few months away from happening. But that actually makes us feel sad because this motorsport-themed camo wrap is amazing







Read Article