LISTEN To The Aston Martin DBX's Glorious Roar

Despite reports of stocks and sales forecasts both falling, Aston Martin remains on track to reveal the all-new DBX high-performance SUV.

Before that happens, your best chance to check it out is this piece of footage captured at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With Aston letting people really close to its precious prototype, it's pretty clear that a full reveal is only a few months away from happening. But that actually makes us feel sad because this motorsport-themed camo wrap is amazing



CANADIANCOMMENTS

As there may be a lot of women buyers for this new Aston, I hope there are few exhaust settings so it can be used without scaring the kids and offending the wife.

