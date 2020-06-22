LOOK OUT: Tesla Can Ban You For Complaining About Your Model Y Quality Issues

While there are plenty of new Tesla Model Y owners out there who just love the wheels off their new electric crossover, there are also those who are reporting serious defects. These reportedly range from paint problems, interior fit issues and other general quality quibbles.

Some of these issues are so bad that people are even returning their car to Tesla and asking for a refund. In this instance, according to Auto Motor und Sport, Tesla can actually ban these people for a year, if it deems the return was in any way improper.