We already have an idea of just how fast the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is but the British super saloon just added another record title to its resumé; that of the fastest production sedan around Laguna Seca.

With Randy Pobst sitting behind the wheel, the XE SV Project 8 managed to lap the Californian track in just 1:37.54, beating the Cadillac CTS-V’s lap time by a full second. Last year, the super-aggressive Jaguar managed a 7:21.23 at the Nurburging.