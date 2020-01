Amazon Alexa has entered the exotic-vehicle realm.

Automobili Lamborghini and Amazon said Monday at CES that the Huracan EVO supercar will get Amazon Alexa integration this year, the first vehicle from the Italian exotic brand to do so.

As part of the Huracan refresh last year, the two-seater received a new 8.4-inch touch screen infotainment system, which Lamborghini refers to as its human machine interface.