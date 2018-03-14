Lamborghini Chief Engineer Says That RWD Aventador You Wanted Isn't Happening

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

All-wheel drive may have been a Lamborghini staple for a while now, but cars like the Huracan LP580-2 have proven that Sant’Agata Bolognese is happy to dabble with rear-driven stuff upon occasion. But what about the Aventador? Might the Italian firm’s flagship one day spawn a two-wheel drive version? Apparently not.

Speaking to Australian publication Drive, Lamborghini’s chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani said that a rear-wheel drive Aventador would simply be too “difficult to manage” when driven hard.

“The four-wheel-drive system is the most safe and performance [focused] system we can have in their car,” he added, concluding that dropping the front driven wheels would mean: “the traction control would be so invasive.”