Lamborghini Reveals The Stunning 819HP Hybrid V12 Sián

Lamborghini’s been talking about building a hybrid car for a few years now and we finally get to see it today, officially. This is the 2020 Lamborghini Sián, with a hybrid V12 powertrain. It’s being produced in extremely limited numbers, but it likely also represents the next generation of supercars we can expect from the Italian automaker.

First off, the nerdy stuff. The V12 engine, which alone produces 785 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, now works with a 48-volt e-motor that produces 34 HP. That motor has, apparently, been incorporated into the gearbox, according to a press release, which provides more instantaneous response and better performance. The car also uses this motor to pull off low-speed maneuvers like parking and reversing, which is neat.