Land Rover Defender May Spawn An AMG G 63 Like Variant

A potent version of the 2020 Defender is said to be under development by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations as a direct competitor to the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Auto Express reports.

Land Rover has reportedly already developed a running prototype of the Defender SVR at its engineering base in Gaydon. It is believed that the vehicle will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 from BMW, thanks to a recent technical supply deal reached between the two premium car manufacturers. This engine will later be introduced across the Jaguar Land Rover family, replacing the aging 5.0-liter supercharged V8.