A potent version of the 2020 Defender is said to be under development by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations as a direct competitor to the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Auto Express reports.

 

Land Rover has reportedly already developed a running prototype of the Defender SVR at its engineering base in Gaydon. It is believed that the vehicle will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 from BMW, thanks to a recent technical supply deal reached between the two premium car manufacturers. This engine will later be introduced across the Jaguar Land Rover family, replacing the aging 5.0-liter supercharged V8.



Land Rover Defender May Spawn An AMG G 63 Like Variant

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I'd work on taking the sticker off the side window before I created a monster powered version with a BMW engine. It is too bad Toyota can't make cars for everyone.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 12:35:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The mileage they're getting out of the last generation Escape is rather amazing.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 7:01:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

PUGPROUD

Really overkill for a Defender.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 7:39:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Shouldn't Rover focus on the reliability issues first ?

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 9:15:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SuperCarEnthusiast

I cannot see a buyers of the G 63 with it iconic looks buying a modern plain vanilla Defender styling of 2020! The insides is no match to the luxurious G 63 either!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:14:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Dexter1

why are the defender letters moved over to the left in the picture?

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 3:51:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

