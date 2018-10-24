Land Rover Promises A Fresher And More Capable Defender - Who Should Be Worried?

Redesigning an off-road icon like the Land Rover Defender from the ground up can be no easy feat.That could be why the British manufacturer has been taking its time on this project. But once it's finally ready, the new Defender will, technologically speaking, emerge lightyears ahead of the bare-bones, old-school workhorse that it'll eventually replace.

“Technology is going to be mandatory in the new Defender. You simply can’t build this kind of vehicle without it anymore. You can’t achieve the emissions levels and you cannot achieve the CO2 levels required of vehicles these days," Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth told CarAdvice.