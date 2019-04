Sewell Mini of Plano will be closing its doors after Saturday, according to a Sewell spokesperson.

The dealership said it is working with Mini USA to transfer ownership of the franchise to another dealer. The Plano dealership is one of three Mini locations in North Texas.

Of the 219,263 vehicles sold in Dallas and Collin counties in 2018, only 648 were Mini Coopers, according to the Freeman Auto Report.