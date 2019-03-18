Latest Software Update Gives Model 3 Owners More Power

Tesla started remotely increasing the power output of all Model 3 vehicles through a software update over a year after starting production.



When the automaker launched the base Model 3 for $35,000 with shorter range and a new interior, it also promised several upgrades to existing Model 3 vehicles through software updates.

The automaker promised an increase in range for all Model 3 vehicles with a Long Range battery pack and rear-wheel-drive motor as well as a peak power increase for all Model 3’s.