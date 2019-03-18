Latest Software Update Gives Model 3 Owners More Power

Agent009 submitted on 3/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 430 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla started remotely increasing the power output of all Model 3 vehicles through a software update over a year after starting production.



When the automaker launched the base Model 3 for $35,000 with shorter range and a new interior, it also promised several upgrades to existing Model 3 vehicles through software updates.

The automaker promised an increase in range for all Model 3 vehicles with a Long Range battery pack and rear-wheel-drive motor as well as a peak power increase for all Model 3’s.



Read Article


Latest Software Update Gives Model 3 Owners More Power

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]