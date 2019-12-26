Laugh If You Like, But Tesla Was The Best Performing Automaker Stock This Decade

Among the biggest surprises of the past decade was the initial public offering of the Palo Alto company that outperformed every automaker from Detroit to Toyota City to Wolfsburg and is now the undisputed champion of total return, sales growth and long-term shareholder value.

That would be 10-year-old Tesla and its zero-emission, battery electric Model S, X and 3.

Co-founder Elon Musk may be the most-ridiculed and penalized CEO since the Securities and Exchange Commission made him pay a $20 million fine for misleading tweets last year.