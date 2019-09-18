Launch Control 101: How Well Does This Feature Work On The 2020 Corvette?

The Chevrolet Corvette is all-new for 2020.

It finally rides on a mid-engine platform and also uses an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This means the launch control function is even more exciting than before and there’s a new video that explains how to use that feature. Plus, the car now also has a burnout mode for warming the tires but we’ll get to that later.

Before we explain the steps you need to take to activate the launch control, make sure to head over to MotorTrend to check out their exclusive (and not embeddable) video of how to use the feature. Click on this link, on the link below, or at the source link at the end of this page.



