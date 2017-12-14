Lawmakers Compromise And Agree To Keep EV Tax Credits In New Tax Bill

U.

S. House and Senate negotiators have agreed to spare the electric-vehicle tax credit as part of a compromise package on sweeping tax reform, according to a Republican familiar with process.

As part of the $1.5 trillion House tax bill, the $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit would have been eliminated. The Senate bill doesn't drop it, and that is part of the package set for release, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the details before the bill is unveiled. The details may be released Wednesday.



