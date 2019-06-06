Lawmakers Grill GM On Abandonment Of Ohio Plant While Investing Abroad

General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday defended the automaker's plan to sell an assembly plant in Ohio, arguing the plan to sell the plant to a little known electric vehicle company was thoroughly vetted and had a chance of success. Barra told Reuters in a brief interview Wednesday, after a series of meetings on Capitol Hill, that the company did not plan to add a new vehicle to its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant that ended production in March because it has additional unused U.S. capacity. Last month, GM announced it was in talks to sell the plant to little known EV firm Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated, newly formed entity.



