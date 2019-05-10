Lead Negotiators Between GM And UAW Claim "Good Progress" Has Been Made As Talks Continue...

The UAW and General Motors have made "good progress" on key issues, lead negotiators for the UAW and GM said in letters to members and GM employees late Friday afternoon.



GM and the UAW negotiators adjourned early Friday evening after a full day of talks at Detroit's Renaissance Center. It was day 19 of the union's nationwide strike against the automaker. Talks resumed around 9 a.m. Saturday. 

In the letter to union members, Terry Dittes, vice president of union's GM Department, wrote: "Since the last update, we have made good progress regarding the issues of health care and a path for temporary employees becoming seniority members..."



MDarringer

Mary Barra--given that she has no balls--will capitulate to the communist union and within 3-5 years GM will be bankrupt solely to outrageous labor costs.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:39:38 AM   

80Ho

GM, please kill the UAW.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:36:07 AM   

PUGPROUD

Yawn!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 7:58:22 PM   

