Leaked documents list an entry level 2018 Honda Civic Type R

The rumour first came from Truth About Cars, which was then leaked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to them, there might soon be an entry-level Civic Type R in the market. What else is in the document? Well, it also shows a new top-end touring model, given the model code FK8G. Meanwhile, there’s another one with the same 306 horsepower (228 kilowatt) engine as the Civic Type R. This was given the code K20C1.



If we are correct, there will be two variants of the Civic Type R available in 2018 - a base Type R and a more equipped Type R Touring. Furthermore, if you could remember, there were reports earlier in April which said that a second, more well-equipped variant of the Type R would be offered.



