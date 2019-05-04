Leverage? Trump Ties Mexican Auto Imports To Drugs And Immigration

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose tariffs on light-vehicle imports from Mexico unless it does more to stop illegal migrants and drug trafficking, his latest warning to America's southern neighbor to tighten border security. After backing away from a threat this week to immediately shut the border to stop a surge of migrants from Central America, Trump raised the specter of a 25-percent tariff on cars as a possible tool he could use to force Mexico to halt illegal immigration and drugs. "Before we close the border we'll put the tariffs on the cars. I don't think we'll ever have to close the border because the penalty of tariffs on cars coming into the United States from Mexico at 25 percent will be massive," Trump told reporters at the White House.



