Lexus has launched its latest product, the LY 650 yacht. The marque’s first luxury vessel is an ocean-capable 65-ft (19.94m) flybridge cruiser, promising up to 31.4 knots. It expresses the “L-finesse” car design theme on water, as well as apply intricate Takumi artisan skills to the interior. Presented in Boca Raton in Florida, the LY 650 goes on sale in the US from 30 October, with prices from around $3.7m.



