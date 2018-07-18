Lexus Boss Says Electric Technology Is Not Ready For Prime Time - What Does He Know That The Others Don't?

Electric cars are not yet ready for the mass market, nor is the environmental impact fully understood according to Lexus boss Yoshihiro Sawa.

Speaking to Autocar, Sawa said that Lexus is working on all types of powertrain, including battery electric and fuel cell technologies, but the Japanese company would not enter the market until customer and environmental benefits are clear.

“Our philosophy is to provide freedom of movement, so we have to develop technology on all fronts,” said Sawa. “We understand that electric is very necessary – more than some, perhaps, with our early move to hybrid, but we can also see that full EV will not suit everyone. You can’t make an electric Land Cruiser work, for instance – and there are people in remote parts of the world whose lives depend on that car.