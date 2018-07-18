Lexus Boss Says Electric Technology Is Not Ready For Prime Time - What Does He Know That The Others Don't?

Agent009 submitted on 7/18/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:51 AM

1 user comments | Views : 382 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric cars are not yet ready for the mass market, nor is the environmental impact fully understood according to Lexus boss Yoshihiro Sawa.

 

Speaking to Autocar, Sawa said that Lexus is working on all types of powertrain, including battery electric and fuel cell technologies, but the Japanese company would not enter the market until customer and environmental benefits are clear.

“Our philosophy is to provide freedom of movement, so we have to develop technology on all fronts,” said Sawa. “We understand that electric is very necessary – more than some, perhaps, with our early move to hybrid, but we can also see that full EV will not suit everyone. You can’t make an electric Land Cruiser work, for instance – and there are people in remote parts of the world whose lives depend on that car.



Read Article


Lexus Boss Says Electric Technology Is Not Ready For Prime Time - What Does He Know That The Others Don't?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

An EV costs roughly double its ICE counterpart. Thus the technology has a long way to go before it is a viable alternative to the the tens of millions of Americans on a budget.

We simply do not have the charging infrastructure to support a mass move to EVs and the grid has not been added to with power-producing capacity to handle such a move.

The clean energy alternatives simply do not produce enough electricity to be viable contributors to the solution.

Battery packs in land fills.

EVs merely shift the pollution from the tailpipe to someplace else.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/18/2018 9:54:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]