Lexus Boss Says It Is Ready To Tackle Corporate Jets Now

Following the launch of the long-awaited Lexus LY650 yacht in Miami this week, Toyota has indicated that its luxury brand could venture out into the world of jets.

Cars Guide had the opportunity to speak with Toyota’s global president and Lexus chief brand officer Akio Toyoda at the unveiling of the yacht and were told that the Japanese company wants to take to the skies.

“Toyota itself is trying to transform from an automotive company to a mobility company and in order to enhance the value of the Lexus brand we need to cover land, sea and also air, and therefore the yacht was a concept we thought we really need to have,” he said.