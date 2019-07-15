Lexus Confirms LC Convertible Will Be A Reality

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:25:04 AM

1 user comments | Views : 186 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus is returning to the droptop.

The Japanese premium brand confirmed this month that a convertible version of its flagship LC sports coupe will go into production "in the near future."

Lexus showed a prototype of the car, in a silver-and-black digital camouflage motif, at Britain's Goodwood Festival of Speed July 4-7.

"Long, low and lean, the LC convertible will share the coupe's athletic proportions but project its own, distinct identity," Lexus said in a release, adding that the convertible LC will give "a sense of completeness to the brand's flagship models."



Read Article


Lexus Confirms LC Convertible Will Be A Reality

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

This has taken entirely too long to come to market.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2019 9:35:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]