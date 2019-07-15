Lexus Confirms LC Convertible Will Be A Reality

The Japanese premium brand confirmed this month that a convertible version of its flagship LC sports coupe will go into production "in the near future."

Lexus showed a prototype of the car, in a silver-and-black digital camouflage motif, at Britain's Goodwood Festival of Speed July 4-7.

"Long, low and lean, the LC convertible will share the coupe's athletic proportions but project its own, distinct identity," Lexus said in a release, adding that the convertible LC will give "a sense of completeness to the brand's flagship models."