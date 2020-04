The Lexus UX 300e crossover went on sale to Chinese consumers on Sunday, April 26. The Toyota-branded version of the same model, the C-HR, will go on sale this week – with the Izoa variant to soon follow.



The three battery-electric models – the Lexus UX300e, Toyota C-HR, and Toyota Izoa – share the same Toyota New Global Architecture. The three vehicles use a 54.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack.