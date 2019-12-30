Lexus Is In A Midlife Crisis - What Would You Do To Get Them Back On Track?

Big red bows and the “December to Remember” tagline of year-end Lexus ads have become as much a part of the holiday season as lawn ornaments and tacky sweaters.

But the upscale brand has less to celebrate this year in the U.S., with sales flat and few new vehicles to showcase.

Thirty years after its debut shocked established German automakers, demand for Toyota Motor Corp.’s luxury brand has stalled, with sales on track to trail BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Once the unquestioned leader of the pack, it hasn’t taken the top slot in the U.S. since 2010. Its market share of 13 percent is down from a peak of 18.2 percent a decade ago, according to car-shopping researcher Edmunds.



A new grill that doesn't look anything like the predator! Smaller dealerships that don't look like and operate like department stores. A new SC430. A new GS that isn't the clone of the Camry. Big easy to use controls for all the boomers headed their way this next decade!

Dump the deplorable electric shaver grille and stop making vehicles look like silly origami eyesores.

Time to try timeless elegance in design and ditch the origami creases.

Their biggest issue right now is their horrible infotainment system which is a huge factor in auto sales these days. Their traditional quality of reliability doesn’t matter so much in the luxury segment since so many of the sales are leases. Their exterior design is also too garish. To right the ship they need to come up with a class leading infotainment system and move forward with EV development. They have the resources at hand to beat the Germans if they want to.

