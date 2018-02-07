Lexus Refuses To Go Further Downmarket To Compete With Mercedes

exus has been busy lately, releasing new models like the UX CUV, and trademarking new names like LM350 and 350h. Speaking to Wards Auto, Jeff Bracken, executive advisor to Toyota North America’s Lexus Division, answered questions about the brand and how it will fit in the US market in the coming years. When asked about an electric vehicle from Lexus, Bracken said "There has been no official announcement, but I would say that we would eventually have an electrified option. It could be a plug-in hybrid, an EV or a fuel-cell vehicle."



Read Article