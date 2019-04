In the 17 years since Toyota Motor Corp. started selling Camrys in Mexico City, its executives have been peppered with a constant question from dealers and fans: When is Lexus coming to take on Germany's big three and a growing number of niche brands? As it turns out, the executives were asking a question of their own: When will the Mexican luxury market be ready for a big new player such as Lexus to chase a limited number of luxury car buyers?



Read Article