Lexus To Leverage Marvel's Black Panther In Super Bowl Ads

Agent009 submitted on 1/25/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:23:51 PM

1 user comments | Views : 684 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus just released an extended version of the 30-second ad they will be running during the third quarter of this year’s Super Bowl LII, scheduled to take place on February 4th in Minneapolis.



The ad, titled “Long Live The King”, also previews next month’s highly anticipated Black Panther movie, opening in theaters on February 16th.

In this 60-second action packed video, the story revolves around T’Challa, newly crowned king and long-time protector of Wakanda, attempting to retrieve some stolen vibranium with a little help from the Lexus LC 500 and the LS 500 F Sport.


Read Article


Lexus To Leverage Marvel's Black Panther In Super Bowl Ads

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

At least the cartoon character is hiding the hideous car behind it!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:53:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]