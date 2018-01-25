Lexus To Leverage Marvel's Black Panther In Super Bowl Ads

Lexus just released an extended version of the 30-second ad they will be running during the third quarter of this year’s Super Bowl LII, scheduled to take place on February 4th in Minneapolis.



The ad, titled “Long Live The King”, also previews next month’s highly anticipated Black Panther movie, opening in theaters on February 16th.



In this 60-second action packed video, the story revolves around T’Challa, newly crowned king and long-time protector of Wakanda, attempting to retrieve some stolen vibranium with a little help from the Lexus LC 500 and the LS 500 F Sport.





