Liberty Walk does the Ford Mustang

Japanese aftermarket tuner Liberty Walk is at it again, this time with the Ford Mustang. The tuner is known worldwide because of their outrageous and unique wide body treatments when configuring models like the Toyota Prius and the Lamborghini Aventador, plus many more in between.



As mentioned earlier, one of their latest projects would be the Liberty Walk-tuned Ford Mustang, and this is the first Mustang they have tweaked. To really make it look like it is by the tuner, they gave the example their signature bolt-on fenders, new front and rear bumpers, a new read diffuser, a modified grille, and finally a ducktail spoiler.



