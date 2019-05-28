Logistical Nightmare: Samsung Can't Deliver Volkswagen's Massive Demand For EV Batteries

The Volkswagen group is in the midst of securing a massive amount of battery cell supply to support its ambitious electric vehicle push, but one of its suppliers apparently can’t deliver.



Back in 2016, VW launched a new commitment to electric vehicles as they slowly started to distance themselves from diesel following the Dieselgate scandal.



With a goal to make 3 million electric vehicles per year between all their brands (VW, Audi, Porsche, etc.) by 2025, they considered making their battery cells to support the extremely high production rate, but they ended up abandoning those plans.





